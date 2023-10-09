'If your film works...': Sunny Deol reveals passing on Dharmendra’s advice with son Rajveer

This year has been an eventful year for the Deols. With Sunny Deol witnessing the record-breaking success of Gadar 2, his son Karan Deol got married to Drisha Acharya and his younger son, Rajveer Deol made his big Bollywood debut with Dono. Despite Sunny being a massive star, seeing his kids thriving is a surreal feeling as a parent. With Rajveer making his debut, he is not only living his dream but also carrying forward the family legacy of acting. In a recent interview, the Gadar actor was asked about one advice he passed on to his son which he had received from his father and legendary actor, Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol reveals advice received from Dharmendra passing on to Rajveer Deol

Sunny Deol was recently in conversation with Lallantop. In the interview, he was asked about a piece of advice he passed on to his son, which he had received from legendary actor and his father, Dharmendra. In response to this, the Damini actor responded with a heart-warming reply. He stated, “I gave him the advice that my father gave me, ‘Whatever you do, do it from your heart and do what you love.’ We take films as an art and not look at them commercially. What is a star? If your film works, you are a star. And I am seeing the same behavior in my kids. They are putting effort into playing their characters well and even when we sit to discuss films, we talk about interesting characters.”

In the same interview, Rajveer Deol had also admitted being scared of his father, Sunny Deol’s on-screen persona. He had said, “There’s a specialty with Dad that I don’t think anyone else can do. There’s honesty in his bones and blood. When he screams at someone and wants to get revenge, you feel it. You want to do it yourself. I used to feel bad for all the villains. I used to see dad get angry (in films) and would know what was to come. I would be like, ‘Oh poor guys, don’t do this!’ I was very scared of that.”

About Dono

Remarkably, Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol made his acting debut alongside Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon with Dono. The romantic-comedy drama also marked the directorial debut of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avinash S Barjatya. The film set in the backdrop of the destination wedding is a love story between two strangers.

Dono was released earlier this Friday on October 5.



