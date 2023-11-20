IFFI 2023: Madhuri Dixit honored with Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She made her cinema debut in 1984 with Abodh opposite Bengali actor Tapas Paul. After that, she went on to establish herself with leading roles in the top-grossing romantic dramas Dil (1990), Beta (1992), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), and many more.

Now, the actress has been honored with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur applauded Dixit for her "unparalleled talent."

Madhuri Dixit bags Special Recognition For Contribution To Bharatiya Cinema award

Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds."

He further added, "Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award to the talented, charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy!" Take a look:

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa. The 9-day gala event kickstarted with a star-studded ceremony at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on November 20th.

The guest list for the event also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh, among others.

