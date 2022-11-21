IFFI'22: Chiranjeevi bags Indian Film Personality of Year; Carlos Saura's Lifetime Achievement Award and more

November 20 was a special day for the Indian Film Industry as the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) commenced in Goa on Sunday with pomp and fervour. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and other high-profile dignitaries were present at the event. Along with them, we spotted several Bollywood actors in attendance including Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana, and Mrunal Thakur among others. Megastar Chiranjeevi bags the IFFI Indian Film Personality of the Year Award

The 67-year-old actor Chiranjeevi must be feeling elated as he bagged the IFFI Indian Film Personality of the Year Award 2022. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur made this announcement at the event. For those unaware, Chiranjeevi has contributed over four decades to Indian Cinema and has starred in more than 150 feature films in Telugu, as well as some films in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, as per the government data.

Spanish film director Carlos Saura honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award Celebrated Spanish film director Carlos Saura has been honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award at the 53rd IFFI. His daughter Anna Saura accepted the award on behalf of the respected filmmaker on Sunday. Expressing gratitude for being conferred with the coveted Award, Carlos Saura, through a video message, said “I could not come to the ceremony personally since I am recovering from Bronchitis.” For those unaware, Carlos Saura, is considered to be one of Spain’s most renowned filmmakers. He, in the past, has received the Golden Bear for Best Director at the Berlin International Film Festival for Deprisa Deprisa, along with two Silver Bears for La caza and Peppermint Frappe, a BAFTA for Carmen, and three awards at Cannes, among several others.

No one can give any advice to anybody, says Ajay Devgn It has been a special year for Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. This year, he received National Film Award in the Best Actor category for his 2020 film Tanjaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adding up, he has been a part of as many as six Bollywood films namely, Rudra, Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thank God and the latest one being Drishyam 2. Gracing the opening ceremony at IFFI, Devgn said, “No one can give any advice to anybody. Follow yourself, and believe in yourself, that is the most important thing."

