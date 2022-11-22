IFFI'22: Shoojit Sircar feels that the most important thing while dealing with actors is their IQ level; READ

Shoojit Sircar, one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Bollywood industry, attended the second day of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa on Monday. He is known to have directed critically acclaimed movies like Vicky Donor , Pink, and Sardar Udham to name a few. For those unaware, Shoojit Sircar is a recipient of two National Film Awards in the past.

On Monday, National Film Award-winning Director Shoojit Sircar and Director-Screenwriter Advait Chandan participated in a Master Class conducted on Monday on the sidelines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India being held at Panaji, Goa. The Master Class was on the topic ‘Filmmaking is a teamwork’.

Speaking at the event, Sircar said, “Filmmaking is not like painting or a game of tennis where individual contributions or hard work determine success. It is rather like soccer or cricket in which the contributions of every team member are crucial.”

Opening the session, Shoojit Sircar, said that “while choosing his cast and crew he will give priority to people who understand him rather than their expertise.” “One has to be conscious about the people whom they are working with. Most important in this is the interaction between the writer and the director. My passion is soccer. I love football more than filmmaking. My experience in soccer comes in handy while working together in a team for filmmaking,” he said.