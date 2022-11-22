IFFI'22: Shoojit Sircar feels that the most important thing while dealing with actors is their IQ level; READ
Popular director Shoojit Sircar, who has directed popular films like Pink, and Vicky Donor, feels that the most important thing while dealing with actors is their IQ level.
Shoojit Sircar, one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Bollywood industry, attended the second day of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa on Monday. He is known to have directed critically acclaimed movies like Vicky Donor, Pink, and Sardar Udham to name a few. For those unaware, Shoojit Sircar is a recipient of two National Film Awards in the past.
Filmmaking is not like painting or a game of tennis: Shoojit Sircar
On Monday, National Film Award-winning Director Shoojit Sircar and Director-Screenwriter Advait Chandan participated in a Master Class conducted on Monday on the sidelines of the 53rd International Film Festival of India being held at Panaji, Goa. The Master Class was on the topic ‘Filmmaking is a teamwork’.
Speaking at the event, Sircar said, “Filmmaking is not like painting or a game of tennis where individual contributions or hard work determine success. It is rather like soccer or cricket in which the contributions of every team member are crucial.”
Opening the session, Shoojit Sircar, said that “while choosing his cast and crew he will give priority to people who understand him rather than their expertise.” “One has to be conscious about the people whom they are working with. Most important in this is the interaction between the writer and the director. My passion is soccer. I love football more than filmmaking. My experience in soccer comes in handy while working together in a team for filmmaking,” he said.
Shoojit Sircar said that the most important thing while dealing with an actor is his/her IQ level, as reported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
“Some actors are good at acting, but their IQ level will be low. Some of their IQ levels are so high that we find it difficult to answer their questions regarding the script. Various methods need to be applied on different actors to manipulate them so that justice can be done to the script and the vision shared by cinema. You have to go scene by scene, script by script to get your vision materialised,” Sircar said.
Meanwhile, IFFI is scheduled to be held for nine days from November 20-November 28.
