IFFM 2021 Winners List: Vidya Balan, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi win big

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne announced its grand winners for its 12th edition, which was held virtually. Many Bollywood actors like Vidya Balan, Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee have won big at the event. This year’s festival boasted an impressive line-up of feature and short films from across the cinemas of India. Representing the theme of Diversity through Cinema, IFFM had an overwhelming response from across the globe. Many Indian artists like Anurag Kashyap, Shoojit Sircar, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Sriram Raghavan were amongst the presenters. Also, the jury members included several Indian names like Richa Chadha, Guneet Monga and Onir.

IFFM honoured Pankaj Tripathi with the Prestigious Diversity in Cinema Award presented by LaTrobe University. Vidya Balan won the Best Actress for her widely acclaimed film Sherni and Mirzapur was given the Best Series Award. Ace filmmaker Anurag Basu picks up the Best Director trophy for the feature film Ludo. Additionally, Soorarai Pottru walked away with the Best Feature Film, and Suriya won the Best Actor award from the same film.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Best Performance Female (Feature) - Vidya Balan (Sherni) & Honourable mention to Nimisha Sajayan (The Great Indian Kitchen)

Best Series - Mirzapur Season 2

Best Actress in a Series - Samantha Akkineni (The Family Man 2)

Best Actor in a Series - Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man 2)

Diversity in Cinema Award - Pankaj Tripathi

Best Feature Film - Soorarai Pottru

Best Performance Male (Feature) - Suriya Sivakumar (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Director - Anurag Basu (Ludo) & Honorary Mention Prithvi Konanur (Pinki Elli?)

Equality in Cinema (Short Film) - Sheer Qorma

Equality in Cinema Award (Feature Film) - The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Indie Film - Fire in the Mountains

Disruptor Award - Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Best Documentary Film – Shut Up Sona

On Winning Best Actor in a series for The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee said, "Thank you to all the jury members for honouring me. I must mention - cinema or series - are both highly collaborative. It’s Highly embarrassing for me to take away the award to myself without mentioning everyone involved. Amazon, Raj, and DK, but it’s the writers for the series that make a lot of difference. It’s that team of writers, so thank you to them for giving me the space to become this character. The last time I was at this festival I took the Best Actor award for Gali Guleiyan and I’m grateful to the festival." He even took to his Instagram handle to thank everyone.

On winning Best Series for Mirzapur 2, filmmaker Gurmeet Singh said, "Overwhelming to be being around here with such amazing talent. It’s all thanks to the writers, OTT is their medium, and they gave us such amazing content to work with, so all the credit to them." On winning the prestigious Diversity in Cinema Award, Pankaj Tripathi said, "This award is special for me, I’m humbled - it’s really inspiring for me, my craft. The man who is here to give me this award. He is the one who discovered my talent. So thanks to Anurag Kashyap sir. He is the one who rediscovered my talent. So I’m grateful to you. I’m grateful to all my directors, writers for having me part of their projects."

On winning the Best Actress in a feature film for Sherni, Vidya Balan said, "I’m thrilled to be receiving the award for Sherni which was shot during the pandemic. Thanks to my director Amit Masurkar, my producer Abundantia- who pulled all stops to make this film during these uncertain times." On winning the Best Director Award for Ludu, Anurag Basu said, "Humbling to be part of the nominees and to be winning the best director. Thankful to Netflix and T-Series. My actors were amazing to stand by me. Such amazing people, my crew, my actors. Such a crazy bunch of people. This award shows us that despite all the situation we are in, shows that cinema will continue to be celebrated."

