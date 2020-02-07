Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi tweets in support of Sidharth Shukla; Vikas Gupta asks to DELETE it; Here’s why

Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta asks Kamya Punjabi to delete the tweet wherein she is asking fans to come to the mall to support Sidharth Shukla. READ ON

Bigg Boss 13 is soaring high at the TRP charts and rightly so because with every episode, the BB 13 contestants are dishing out major dose of entertainment in the house. From Sidharth Shukla-Asim’s fight to Mahira Sharma- Paras Chhabra’s love and friendship, BB13 has been one of the most successful running seasons of the reality show. Now, if you remember, every year, towards the end of the show, the makers plan a mall task wherein two contestants are given the opportunity to go to the outside world and meet their fans and ask them to vote for them.

Now, this year too, news spread like wildfire that the mall task will take place between Asim and Sidharth and as a result, hordes of fans thronged at a mall in Mumbai to meet their favorite contestant. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 who had announced of getting housemates to do a mall task, cancelled it last minute, after the venue was over-crowded as they took to Twitter to write, “Dear fans, the rumors of a @BiggBoss task taking place at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai today are completely false and the channel had never planned a task of this nature. #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13…”

Now we all know that ex BB contestant, Kamya Punjabi is a staunch supporter of Sidharth Shukla and therefore, Kamya, who was passing by the mall happened to see this massive crowd come in to support Sidharth, and so, she took to social media to write, “I was just crossing oberoi mall now, saw #SidHearts there, lot of police n security too go SidHearts its time to show our #Sid ki SIDHEARTS kisse kehte hai @sidharth_shukla #SidHeartsAtOberoiMall..” However, former BB contestant Vikas Gupta took to Twitter, to inform that no such task is taking place and thus, asked Kamya to inform the same to the crowd. Furthermore, Vikas Gupta also asked her to delete her tweet. Vikas wrote, “Hello @iamkamyapunjabi There is No Mall Task . Please delete and let everyone know to@go home.” While Kamya didn't delete the tweet but she later tweeted to inform everyone that she spoke to a spokerperson from the channel and she has been informed that no mall task is happening as of now

Dear fans, the rumors of a @BiggBoss task taking place at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai today are completely false and the channel had never planned a task of this nature. #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 https://t.co/KFBM4wNYyX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 6, 2020

I was just crossing oberoi mall now, saw #SidHearts there, lot of police n security too go SidHearts its time to show our #Sid ki SIDHEARTS kisse kehte hai @sidharth_shukla #SidHeartsAtOberoiMall — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 6, 2020

Hello @iamkamyapunjabi There is No Mall Task . Please delete and let everyone know to@go home . https://t.co/Jqi8ABGgjk — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 6, 2020

