IIFA 2022: Ranveer Singh to deliver a power-packed performance on May 22

'Gully Boy' star Ranveer Singh will deliver a live wire onstage performance at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022 on May 22.

The actor's performance will serve as one of the attractions of the event which celebrates and honours the excellence in Indian cinema.

The IIFA awards which is scheduled to be held on May 20 and May 21 along with the IIFA weekend will bring its global brand presence to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The global event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, "Yas Island is like home to me, as I am the brand ambassador of such a spectacular destination! I am super thrilled to be heading there to entertain people with a performance that will be super special."

"The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema - the International Indian Film Academy & Awards, is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and it doesn't get bigger than this! I am looking forward to a 'KHAAS' (special) IIFA experience at Yas because I know that from the hospitality to the awe- inspiring celebrations, it's going to be epic", he added.

