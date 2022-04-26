IIFA 2022 Technical Awards Winners: Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re & more win big

The reputed International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is just around the corner. With the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide drawing near, the winners for the Technical Awards for the 22nd edition of IIFA have been announced. The event is slated to take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022.

The 9 Categories of Technical Awards include Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score and Special Effects (Visuals).

Take a look at all the winners of the Technical Awards Winners at IIFA 2022:

Vicky Kaushal ’s Sardar Udham - 3 Awards

1. Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhayay

2. Editing – Chandrashekhar Prajapati

3. Special Effects (Visuals) – NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP

Sara Ali Khan , Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re - 2 Awards

1. Choreography for Chaka Chak – Vijay Ganguly

2. Background Score – A. R. Rahman

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah - 1 Award

1. Screenplay – Sandeep Shrivastava

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad - 1 Award

1. Dialogue – Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - 1 Award

1. Sound Design – Lochan Kanvinde

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 – 1 Award

1. Sound Mixing – Ajay Kumar P.B., Manik Batra

The global IIFA AWARDS will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul. Several Bollywood superstars like Ranveer Singh Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi will be putting up some electrifying performances.

On the other hand, IIFA ROCKS will be hosted by producer-director Karan Johar and multi-talented actress Parineeti Chopra. Several artists like Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh will be debuting at IIFA Rocks this year.

