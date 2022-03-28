IIFA Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday bring oodles of charm and glam at press conference

It has been two years since we have been battling COVID 19 and the pandemic had brought life to a standstill for a long time. And now that life is coming back on track, the entertainment industry is getting back in action. Not just movies are hitting the theatres once again, the awards shows are also being organised. Amid this, the BTown is now gearing up for the much awaited IIFA Awards and the preps are going on in full swing.

A press conference has also been organised for the same and Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday were seen attending the event and made stylish appearances. Salman looked dapper in formals as he wore a royal blue shirt with trousers. On the other hand, the Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor looked dapper in his sky blue coloured t-shirt which he had paired with a white jacket and trousers. Varn completed his look with a pair of white shoes and trendy sunglasses. Ananya was also seen making heads turn with her glam avatar as she opted for a green and white outfit and won hearts with her panache.

Check out the pics here:

Reportedly, Salman Khan will be hosting the prestigious awards in Dubai this year. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is currently working on Tiger 3, which is the third installment of the much popular Tiger franchise, with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Besides, he will begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next month.