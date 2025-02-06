Ikkis: THIS Citadel Honey Bunny actor joins Agastya Nanda and Sriram Raghavan’s war drama

Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the impressive cast of Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama, Ikkis. The film’s exceptional ensemble already features Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

According to NDTV, details about Sikandar Kher’s character in Ikkis suggest that, being a war drama, his role will reflect the core traits of an army man. The portrayal will emphasize qualities like resilience, discipline, and heroism, which are synonymous with the Indian armed forces. The actor has reportedly started preparing for his role.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Sikandar Kher mentioned that he had always been eager to work in a Sriram Raghavan film. He praised Raghavan's unique filmmaking style, describing it as having its own distinct language. Sikandar highlighted the gripping way the stories unfold and shared that, as an actor, he had always wanted to be a part of Raghavan's cinematic world.

He further added that with a visionary producer like Dinesh Vijan, known for backing films with complete faith, the experience has been incredible. Sikandar praised the collaboration between Vijan and Poonam Vijan (Maddock Films), calling them a terrific team.

He also shared that being an actor offers the unique opportunity to take on roles and experiences that one wouldn’t typically encounter, providing valuable learning moments.

Kher wrapped up by stating that this is precisely what is happening in Ikkis. He expressed that portraying characters from the armed forces, with the war setting and the focus on heroes, is not just an honor but a privilege. Sikandar mentioned that he feels fortunate to be part of the film and hopes it will be successful.

This will be Sikandar Kher's first time playing the role of an army man, making the cast even more intriguing. The film has already generated significant buzz, especially since it marks the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. Agastya Nanda previously debuted with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on November 22, 2023.