Ila Arun as she completes 40 years in film industry; says, 'Less work happened, but good work happened'

Ila Arun is a veteran artist who has been working with the Hindi film industry for the past four decades. While some know her as the voice behind popular songs like Morni Baaga Ma Bole, Choli Ke Peeche, and Resham Ka Rumaal, among many others, others identify her from the impactful roles she played in movies like Jodhaa Akbar, Begum Jaan, Sherni and Haddi. In a recent interview, the actress reflected on her career of 40 years in the film industry.

Ila Arun says she did less work but good work

It has been 40 years that Ila Arun has been associated with the film industry. In a recent interview with PTI, the China Gate actress said that even though she has done less work as an actress, she did some really good work.

Ila Arun said, “After these shows and films, I could have got many roles but then you get typecast. I waited. I didn’t worry because I wanted to do work with good people. I have no problems if it’s a small or a big role. In that regard, less work happened, but good work happened.”

The voice of Arun can be easily identified by any music lover. After establishing herself as a talented singer, she started her acting career by working as a theatre artist. Then she moved to work for TV shows and finally made her silver screen debut with the movie Ardh Satya. Arun recently made her web series appearance with Aarya 3.

The 69-year-old star divulged that it feels good to have been entertaining viewers in so many ways. “The unimaginable happened. It’s difficult to maintain all this. That’s the biggest responsibility. You can take care of it when you preserve it when you’re not tempted,” she added.

Ila Arun reveals she never begged anyone for work

Making a mark in a competitive industry like Bollywood isn’t easy. But the senior actor has been blessed and her hard work always bore fruits. She said that there are many talented people around but not everyone receives recognition. The Haddi actress added that it’s tough to make a mark in Mumbai because it is full of big artists. However, doors always opened up for her.

“I never begged in front of anyone for work and that’s my biggest achievement. I never made a portfolio. I never went up to anyone and said, ‘I want to sing or act.’ Everything happened gradually,” she said.

