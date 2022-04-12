Ila Arun congratulates 'sasu ma' Soni Razdan ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is one of the most anticipated events in Bollywood and the preparations are currently going in full swing. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the lovebirds will be tying the knot on April 15th. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, etc will reportedly be seen attending Ranbir and Alia’s wedding celebration. The latest buzz about the wedding is that the duo will give a modern twist to the wedding. They will be taking vows before the pheras.

Now, ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, actress Ila Arun congratulated the Student Of The Year actress's mother Soni Razdan. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ila expressed her excitement about Soni becoming a 'sasu ma' and said, "Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai (along with a heart emoji) congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer." Meanwhile, Ila and Soni share a close bond. They even starred in movies such as Sheeshay Ka Ghar, Trikal, and Mandi amongst others.

Check out Ila Arun's Instagram post:

Talking about Ranbir and Alia's nuptials, the wedding festivities will kickstart tomorrow and the Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail are all set to happen at RK House in Chembur. Their wedding will be at the Barfi actor's Vastu residence. The latest report also states that the duo will be making an official announcement about their D-Day soon.

