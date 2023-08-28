Ila Arun shares first reaction after seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi look; says 'I thought a beautiful...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is certainly one of the finest actors of his generation. For the longest time, he was doing brief roles in movies until he got his big break in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Now, the two are collaborating once again for the crime drama movie Haddi. In the movie, Nawazuddin plays the role of a transgender while Kashyap is the villain.

Ila Arun reveals her first reaction after watching Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his Haddi look

In an interview with News18, Ila Arun (who plays a pivotal role in the film) spoke about her first reaction to seeing Nawaz in his Haddi look. She said that when he entered the set, she was getting ready. Suddenly, she realized somebody tapped on her shoulder. Arun turned around to see Nawaz dressed like a transgender. "Believe me, I swear by anything, it was until people laughed, I could not react. I thought a beautiful transgender woman is in front of me. But was it Nawaz? I had no clue. So, when everybody laughed and he hugged me, then I realized that it was Nawaz. He has worked so hard for the role, and he looks so beautiful, so perfect in his talk and walk that it will blow your mind. It’s amazing to watch Nawaz in this role," she said.

About Haddi

Haddi is directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios. Sharma and Adamya Bhalla wrote the movie. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ila Arun, Anurag Kashyap, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The movie's official trailer was launched recently and it was well received. Nawaz's look as a transgender person was particularly praised. Haddi will premier on September 7 on Zee5.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming projects

Nawaz was recently seen in the romantic comedy-drama Tiku Weds Sheru. He will be next seen in Haddi as well as a Telugu movie titled Saindhav. Some of his other upcoming projects include Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Adbhut and Sangeen. In the past, he has portrayed a lot of unique characters. This includes a serial killer, among other things. He has also done interesting biopics, like portraying Sadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das' Manto. This is the first time in his career he will be playing a transgender.

