Ileana D’Cruz deletes photo apps that made her look ‘slimmer’, shares unedited PIC in red bikini

Though ‘Barfi’ actress Ileana D’Cruz has been away from the films, she is often seen setting the mobile screens on fire through her social media posts. From bikini pictures to glimpses from her trips, Ileana’s Instagram handle is full of interesting posts. A few hours back, Ileana endorsed body positivity in her new Instagram post as she shared an unedited picture of herself posing in a bikini. Sharing the glimpse, Ileana revealed that she has deleted all the photo editing applications from her phone that made her look ‘slimmer’ and ‘more toned’.

She flaunted her flattering figure in a red swimsuit and wrote, “So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me” adding the hashtag “you are beautiful”. Back in 2017, during the 21st World Congress of Mental Health, Ileana had revealed that she battled Body Dysmorphic Disorder and even had suicidal thoughts because of it.

Take a look:

Back in October 2020, Ileana had shared another picture with no filters and had penned a body positivity note. “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough.....I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough,” a part of her caption read.

Talking about the work front, the actress was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.

