Ileana D’Cruz gives a savage reply to a fan who asked The Big Bull actress about her relationship status

Ileana D’Cruz is a social media star and we say this because she is quite active on social media and her Instagram channel gives us a sneak-peek into her daily life. From sharing workout selfies, to sun-kissed pictures, and candid selfies, this Barfi actress’s social media skill are on fleek. Now, as we speak, all of us are in quarantine at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and today, looks like, Ileana was in a mood to interact with her fans on Instagram and amidst a host of questions, one question that caught our attention was when a fan asked her about her relationship status as she wrote, “Are you single or in a relationship?”.

To this, Ileana had a rather sassy answer as she wrote, “Well, aren’t we nosey?”. Alongside, Ileana also used an image of an animal’s nose and mouth to show her annoyance. Well, we know for a fact that celebs don’t like to be quizzed about their relationship status and Ileana’s reply was rather a dig at most of the people who ask her this question. Earlier, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone, and while she had addressed him as ‘husband’ on social media, last August, the two reportedly called it quits.

Also, whenever Ileana was asked about her relationship status, she has always maintained silence as she has always refrained from talking about him in public. On the work front, Ileana was last seen in John Abraham’s Paagalpanti and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, and due to the ongoing pandemic, the makers of Big Bill announced that they will release the film digitally along with Sadak 2 and Laxmmi Bomb, among others.

