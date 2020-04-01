Ileana D’Cruz pens heartbreaking note on her favourite uncle’s death; Says ‘I wish I had more time’

Ileana D’Cruz gets emotional as she misses her uncle who she had lost recently.

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the avid social media user and makes sure to keep her fans updated about her personal life. However, her recent Instagram post made the internet cry as she wrote a heartwarming post for her favourite uncle who passed away lately. Ileana even shared a throwback video of him feeding a baby squirrel. While the video made us go aww, the actress poured her heart out in the caption and expressed how she wished to have more picture and videos of her uncle who was her second papa.

The Baadshaho actress stated that she is still finding it hard to believe that she lost her uncle. Calling him the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man, Ileana admitted that it was quite painful for her pen this note. “All I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so so much...I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time... I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did not just for me but for us all...you weren’t just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa. And I miss you so goddamn much...” she added.

Take a look at Ileana D’Cruz’s post for her uncle:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy drama Pagalpanti which release in 2019. As on now, she has been roped in for Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull which features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead and is loosely based on the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

