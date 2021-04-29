  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ileana D’Cruz says the unknown challenges her to do better

Actress Ileana DCruz says almost all her roles made her wonder how she would pull it off, and that is what pushes her forward.
7386 reads Mumbai
Ileana D’Cruz says the unknown challenges her to do better
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I think in most films that I have done I constantly question how I will do it, and that is what pushes me forward because I think if I walked into a film completely cocky and confident, I wouldn't be really able to do justice in a way," Ileana told IANS.

Ileana, who was recently seen in the digitally released film "The Big Bull" says she likes uncertainty. 

"I like the uncertainty, not really knowing how I am going to do it. I like getting into a sphere that is uncertain. It sounds really strange but it pushes me to do better and work harder," she said.

Ileana will next be seen in "Unfair N Lovely", a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and casts Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

 

 

 

Also read| Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her golden glow with a sunkissed picture on social media

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Ileana D'Cruz reveals she was body shamed by ‘random people’ at 12: It’s a deeply ingrained scar
Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father post the success of Abhishek’s The Big Bull: Says ‘Well Done Buddy’
Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS how wife Aishwarya Rai & mom Jaya Bachchan reacted after watching The Big Bull
Amitabh Bachchan after watching Abhishek's The Big Bull: It’s a moment of pride to see their 'progress report'
Amitabh Bachchan plans movie date with Jaya Bachchan on her birthday & Abhishek’s The Big Bull is on watchlist
The Big Bull Twitter Review: Netizens divided over the film; Laud Abhishek Bachchan for the act