Ileana D’Cruz admits pregnancy weight gain initially ‘triggered’ her, opens up on her cravings and more

Ileana D’Cruz is on one of the most beautiful journeys of her life and that is pregnancy. The actress recently revealed the news about her first pregnancy and left all her fans pleasantly surprised. Since then, she has been sharing glimpses of her baby bump and revealing how she is enjoying and embracing motherhood. Well, yesterday the actress started a question-answer session on Instagram wherein her fans asked her about her pregnancy cravings and weight gain. Scroll down to hear what she had to say.

Ileana D’Cruz answers fan questions

Last night the actress started a Q&A session on her Instagram handle and answered several fan questions. One of the fan asked her about her weirdest pregnancy cravings to which Ileana D’Cruz replied ‘mini carrots straight out of the bag’. Another fan asked her, what are you craving for the most ice cream or Pizza? The actress replied that she is craving for good Indian food. She further added that she has not had Butter Chicken and Naan in a while and that she misses Bombay food. Another fan asked her if she is worried about the weight gain, Ileana admitted that this question would initially trigger her because so many people would comment on the weight gain. She further added, “I have loved how my body has changed these past few months. It’s such a miraculous wondrous humbling journey.” She also said that there are days when she does not feel great but she has a great support system so the weight gain does not matter.

Ileana D’Cruz shares picture with her beau

Ileana D’Cruz has still kept it a mystery as to who is the father of her baby. But she recently shared pictures from her babymoon wherein she was enjoying herself with her mystery man. Without disclosing the identity, the actress shared a picture of their hands flaunting her ring and sparking engagement rumors. Later she also shared a blurred picture with her man and wrote a long appreciation post for him.

