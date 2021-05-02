Ileana D'Cruz breaks silence on pregnancy and abortion rumours; Says ‘It was bizarre’

Ileana D'Cruz talks about the rumours she has heard about herself. The actress was last seen in the film titled The Big Bull.

The Bollywood and rumours go side by side. There cannot be any actors or actress who has not heard any rumours about them. But mostly celebrities let it go or it does not affect them much. One such is Ileana D’Cruz who heard a lot of rumours about herself and most bizarre. We all know that when she was dating Andrew Kneebone her pregnancy rumours were almost heard now and then. The actress was recently seen in The Big Bull which was released on OTT.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress finally spoke on the bizarre rumours and said that she was surprised to hear that she had an abortion. “One of them claimed that I was pregnant and had an abortion. People wrote anything and I sometimes wonder from where they get this information,” she said. The actress also said that she was very disappointed. It is worth mentioning here that back in 2018 rumours of her pregnancy had grabbed eyeballs. But she had dismissed all such rumours by sharing a post claiming 'not pregnant'.

Among some other rumours was also that The Big Bull actress had committed suicide. To which she had not attempted ever.

On the work front, the actress was seen in The Big Bull which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The film revolves around the story of Hemant Shah (Abhishek Bachchan) who is a stockbroker. The story is loosely based on the life of Harshad Mehta. It is directed by Kookie Gulati.

Credits :DNA

