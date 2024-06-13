Ileana D’Cruz calls baby boy Koa her ‘squishy marshmallow’, shares science behind hugging child

Ileana D'Cruz embraced motherhood last year with the birth of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Since then, she has been delighting her Instagram followers with fascinating stories about her motherhood journey and special moments with her little one. Recently, she shared a post explaining the science behind hugging a child along with a heartfelt note.

Ileana D'Cruz says her baby boy Koa 'smells so yummy'

On June 13, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories to re-share a post from the page childs.mind, which discussed the scientific benefits of hugging a child. The post read, “The science behind hugging your child. It’s medicine for the both of you. Reduces pain, anxiety, and stress. Releases the hormone oxytocin, which helps creates stronger bond. It will help regulate their nervous system.”

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Ileana D'Cruz affectionately referred to her son Koa as her 'squishy marshmallow'. "Also he's my squishy marshmallow and he smells so yummy," she wrote.

Recently, Ileana shared a joyful snapshot of her son during their vacation. The black-and-white image showed baby Koa in an adorable onesie, holding his sippy cup while posing for the camera. He was relaxing on a couch. Ileana posted the photo with the caption 'Baby on vacay'.

More about Ileana D'Cruz and her son Koa

Ileana D'Cruz became a mother last year when she welcomed her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1. Koa is the child of Ileana and her partner, Michael Dolan. She announced the happy news with an Instagram post, expressing their immense joy. The post read, “There are no words to express how overjoyed we are to welcome our sweet boy into the world. Our hearts are beyond full.”

Ileana D'Cruz on work front

On the professional front, Ileana's most recent appearance was in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film, which was released in theaters on April 19, 2024, also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Ileana D’Cruz feels a lot of her work has gone 'unnoticed'; says, 'I don't feel like I've received my due