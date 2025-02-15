Ileana D’Cruz confirms 2nd pregnancy after son Koa Phoenix Dolan; gives peek into her midnight cravings

Ileana D’Cruz first embraced parenthood in 2023 when she welcomed her and her partner Michael Dolan’s first child. She often shares glimpses of her quality time with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress sparked pregnancy rumors again a few months ago when she posted a video featuring a test kit. Ileana has now confirmed that she’s expecting her second child by offering a peek into her midnight cravings.

Today, February 15, 2025, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of packets of puffcorn snacks and antacid chews. She posted the time stamp as 12:43 am.

Ileana captioned it, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant..”

Ileana D’ Cruz confirms pregnancy in her story:

Earlier, in January, Ileana D’Cruz shared a wrap up reel of the past year. It showed her affectionate moments with her husband and son from all the months of 2024. In the October segment, Ileana looked emotional as she held a pregnancy test kit to the camera.

The caption of the post read, “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more.” Have a look!

Netizens were quick to speculate that Ileana was pregnant again. One person said, “Second Baby is coming in 2025? or we misunderstand,” while another wrote, “another cute baby is loading.” A user stated, “Wait what, is she pregnant again.”

Back in 2023, Ileana D’Cruz shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In a heartfelt note, she stated, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you.”

In August of that year, Ileana posted the first picture of her son and said, “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023.” In the caption, she expressed, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was seen on the big screen in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar.