Ileana D’Cruz drops adorable PIC of son Koa Phoenix Dolan in her arms; ‘How we sleep sometimes’

Ileana D’Cruz embraced motherhood in 2023 when she welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress has been sharing adorable glimpses of her son regularly on her social media, much to the delight of the fans.

Dropping a picture of another special moment, Ileana showed how her little one sometimes sleeps in her arms.

Ileana D’Cruz’s son Koa Phoenix Dolan’s sleeping in her arms will melt your hearts

Today, June 21, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana was seen sitting in a printed dress with her child peacefully sleeping in her arms. The little one looked too cute for words in his green outfit.

Ileana captioned it, “How we sleep sometimes,” accompanied by holding back tears and a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Ileana’s story here!

Earlier this month, Ileana offered a peek into her precious time with Koa. In the video, the munchkin was seen playing in the sand and water as well as sleeping with his mother. The caption of the post said, “Life lately.”

Ileana gave birth to her and her partner Michael Dolan’s son on August 1, 2023. She shared the happy news with her followers in a cute announcement on Instagram. Posting the first picture of the child, Ileana revealed his name and birth date. In the caption, she expressed, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

About Ileana D’Cruz starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen on the big screen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, which was released in theaters on April 19, 2024. The film is a rom-com about modern relationships. Alongside Ileana, it stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead roles. It is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, Do Aur Do Pyaar received positive reviews from the audience. It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

