Ileana D’Cruz drops cute PIC with newborn son Koa Phoenix Dolan as she celebrates ‘one week of being his mama’

Ileana D’Cruz recently embraced motherhood for the first time. She and her longtime partner welcomed their first child Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1. The actress had kept her followers updated throughout her pregnancy journey and had also shared the announcement of the birth of her baby boy on social media. Now, Ileana has shared a new picture with the baby as she celebrated a week of being his mother. Here's a closer look.

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates one week of being Koa Phoenix Dolan’s mother

On the morning of August 9, Ileana took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture with her baby boy. It seems to be taken inside a room. The photo is a close-up shot in which the newborn has clasped onto his mother’s finger. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, “1 week of being your Mama (red heart emoji).” Have a look:

Earlier, on Saturday, Ileana had shared the arrival of her son with her followers on Instagram. She had posted the first picture of her baby which was a monochrome click as well and he could be seen enjoying his sleep. She also revealed that he was born on August 1. The Barfi actress had named him Koa Phoenix Dolan, which according to thebump.com, means a warrior or valiant one. In her caption, Ileana wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world… Hearts beyond full.”

Many Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others congratulated Ileana on the good news and wished her well.

About Ileana D’Cruz’s beau Michael Dolan

Ileana had kept the identity of her partner and her child’s father secret for a long time. After announcing her pregnancy in April this year she had remained tight-lipped about her love life but had teased her fans by sharing blurry pictures with her beau. She had only recently revealed his identity in pictures from a romantic date night. A report in DNA India revealed the details of Ileana's mystery man and also that he and the actress are already married. DNA had accessed the wedding registry details which said that the couple tied the knot on May 13 this year, four weeks before Ileana announced her pregnancy on social media.

