Ileana D’Cruz drops PIC from pregnancy days; calls it ‘surreal’ to watch son Koa Phoenix Dolan 1 year later

Ileana D'Cruz has been savoring the joys of motherhood since the arrival of her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August this year. Throughout her pregnancy, she remained actively engaged with her fans on social media, providing updates about her journey. Recently, she shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days, expressing a sense of feeling surreal as she observes her son a year later.

Ileana D’Cruz shares throwback picture from when she was pregnant with son Koa Phoenix Dolan

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram on Sunday, November 26, to share a moment from one year ago when she was pregnant. The monochrome shot captures Ileana looking beautiful in a saree.

In the caption, Ileana reminisced about the mix of emotions during her pregnancy by saying, “One year ago today, my little baby boy was the size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside me. I remember the feelings going through me, the excitement, the nerves, this overwhelming need to protect him and keep him safe.”

She expressed her feeling one year later when she now has her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, “So surreal to be here a whole year later watching him fall asleep in my arms.”

Have a look!

