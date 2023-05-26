Ileana D'Cruz exudes pregnancy glow as she adorably flaunts her baby bump in NEW pics

Actress Ileana D'Cruz announced her first pregnancy recently and took social media by storm. In April this year, she shared the good news with fans by dropping a cute post. In her post, she wrote that she 'cannot wait to meet her little darling'. Post announcing her pregnancy, the actress has been sharing cute glimpses of herself on Instagram. Earlier today, she took to her handle and shared adorable pictures while flaunting her baby bump.

Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her baby bump

In the mirror selfies, the mommy-to-be is seen sporting a black crop top paired with matching pants. In the first picture, she is seen facing the mirror and clicking a selfie while in the second picture, Ileana changed her angle to flaunt her baby bump. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "It all about...angles" followed by a laughing emoji. The actress is seen exuding a pregnancy glow in the pictures. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Ileana recently shared her first pictures where she flaunted her baby bump. Her fans couldn't stop gushing over her pregnancy look. The Barfi actress looked all things cute. An excited Ileana couldn't stop smiling as she flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Bump alert".

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy announcement

While announcing her pregnancy, she shared two adorable monochromatic pictures. The first one showed a cute baby romper with the text, “And so the adventure begins,” written over it. The second picture showed an adorable ‘mama’ pendant. Along with the pictures, Ileana wrote, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” Ileana’s mother commented, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby, can’t wait.”

Ileana is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The dating rumours started after they were seen spending time with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal on a Maldives trip. Even when Katrina appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, the director indirectly confirmed Ileana and Sebastian's relationship reports.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her baby bump as she goes on a drive: ‘Sun’s out, bump’s out’