Ileana D'Cruz gets nostalgic as she shares an unseen PIC of Ranbir Kapoor from Barfi sets

Ileana D'Cruz has been a part of the Bollywood industry for almost 10 years now. The actress made her Hindi debut with Anurag Basu's Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles with Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haradhan Bandopadhyay and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actress has always shared that the 2010 released film remains close to her heart.

Earlier today, Ileana interacted with her fans with an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the session, a user asked her "Just 10 years back..Today what were you doing." To which, the actress shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and late Bengali actor Haradhan Bandopadhyay from the sets of Barfi. She wrote: "I was taking this picture on set." In the photo, the two actors are seen interacting with each other.

Barfi was based in the 1970s in Darjeeling and Kolkata. It revolved around the character of Barfi Johnson (Ranbir Kapoor), a deaf-mute boy from Darjeeling, and his relationships with two women, Shruti Ghosh (Ileana D'Cruz) and Jhilmil Chatterjee (Priyanka Chopra) The film was a box-office success and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2012 in India and overseas. It was also India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination for the 85th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor, and Saurabh Shukla. Apart from this, she will feature next in Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda. It marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua and addresses issues related to colourism in Indian society. She also Shirsha Guha yet-to-be-titled film with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

