Ileana D’cruz is an excited mom-to-be; Actress flaunts her baby bump in a black dress

Ileana D'cruz, the popular actress who is best known for her performances in Hindi and Telugu films, is expecting her first child. The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, took to her official handle and shared the exciting update with a special post, in April, this year. Ileana D'cruz's announcement came out as a big surprise for her film industry friends, fans, and followers, who have been showering her with congratulatory messages since then.

Ileana D'cruz flaunts her baby bump

The Barfi actress, who is totally excited to welcome her little one, has been often sharing pregnancy and maternity-related posts on her Instagram these days. However, the gorgeous mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump for the first time on May 12, Friday, with a special post. Ileana D'Cruz took to her official handle and dropped a couple of lovely pictures of herself. The actress, who is seen in a black maxi dress, is seen standing in her dining hall with a glass of water in her hand. She is seen laughing widely and gazing at her baby bump in the pictures, which are now going viral. "Bump alert ‼️" Ileana captioned her post.

Check out Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post, below: