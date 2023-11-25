Ileana D’Cruz is really thankful for ‘baby daddy’ and partner Michael Dolan; see PIC

Ileana D’Cruz has been over the moon ever since she welcomed her first child, Koa Phenix Dolan, in August this year. She announced the birth of her baby boy on August 5 by sharing a lovely picture of the little one sleeping. Now, she has interacted with her fans on Instagram and revealed that she isn’t raising her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, alone. She also shared a romantic picture with her partner, Michael Dolan.

Ileana D’Cruz reveals she is not a single parent to son, Koa Phenix Dolan

Recently, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram stories to interact with her fans and reply to their questions. One fan asked how she was raising her son as a single parent. “How you single parenting your child?” asked the fan, to which the actress replied, "I'm not (red heart emoji).” While replying to this question, she also posted a romantic picture with her beau, Michael Dolan.

Another fan asked that, apart from baby Koa Phoenix Dolan, what is she really thankful for? “Apart from the baby, something you're really really thankful for,” asked the Netizen, to which Ileana replied, “My baby daddy (red heart emoji, evil eye emoji)."

Check out her Instagram stories below!

Ileana was also asked by another fan, “What has surprised you being a new mom?” The actress replied, “How incredibly strong we are as mamas." Meanwhile, when asked about her first reaction to pregnancy, she wrote, “Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant, and it was the most surreal, unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big, cloudy dream."

Ileana has remained hush-hush about her partner, and in the past, she only posted pictures with him once, from their date night. In August of this year, DNA reported that the actress is married to Michael Dolan. According to the wedding registry details accessed by the portal, they allegedly tied the knot on May 13 this year.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz shares her first reaction to pregnancy, calls it 'surreal' holding baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan