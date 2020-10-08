  1. Home
Ileana D'cruz looks stunning donning a bikini in the THROWBACK pictures from her Fiji vacation

Ileana D'Cruz has recently taken to her Instagram handle to share a few throwback pictures from Fiji holiday and the stills are unmissable.
Ileana D'Cruz, who often makes news for her workout regime and fashion statement, has recently taken to her Instagram handle to share a few throwback pictures from Fiji holiday. The pictures will surely give you major vacay goals. In the stills, the actress can be seen sporting a bikini and sitting on a beach, while mountains and clouds can be seen in the background. It is indeed a picturesque location! And these throwback pictures are proof that Ileana loves to keep her fans entertained with her interesting posts. 

While sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, ''Wishful thinking? #islandgirlforlife #takemeback #beachbum #fiji''.

Take a look at Ileana D’cruz latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishful thinking? #islandgirlforlife #takemeback #beachbum #fiji

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Ileana is one of the actresses who supports the topic of body positivity. She also gives her fans a sneak peek into her daily routine. A few days back she shared a post about body positivity on her Instagram handle and her post read as, “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough.....

I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough.

Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed.

Different.

Quirky.

Unique.

Every scar, every bump, every “flaw” just made me, me.

My own kind of beautiful.

That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful.

I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough. Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every “flaw” just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out. #nophotoshop #nobs @colstonjulian

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

The actress is known for her films like Rustom, Happy Ending, Mubarakan among others. Talking about her work front, Ileana was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in Pagalpanti. For her next film, she is teaming up with Abhishek Bachchan. It will release on the OTT platform.

