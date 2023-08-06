Ileana D’Cruz names her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan; Here’s what it means

Ileana D'Cruz embraced motherhood for the first time as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her longtime partner on August 1. The actress has been sharing photos and videos of her baby bump to keep her fans and followers updated. Now, on August 5, Ileana shared a lovely post on her Instagram to announce the good news. She shared the first picture of her baby boy and revealed his name. The proud parents named their child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Let's check out the meaning of the actress's firstborn.

Ileana D’Cruz names her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan

A while ago, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram to share the first picture of her baby boy. Sharing the picture, the actress also revealed the unique name of her firstborn. Ileana and her partner named their baby Koa Phoenix Dolan.

According to thebump.com, the word Koa belongs to a Pacific Islander or Polynesian origin. The meaning of the name Koa is a warrior or valiant one. The site also mentioned that in Hawaii there is a type of tall tree called Koa which people would often use to make surfboards as well as canoes. The name Koa also denotes bravery, boldness, and fearlessness.

Sharing the monochromatic picture of her baby boy, the new mommy wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world... Heart is beyond full..."

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi commented red heart emoji. Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji and Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!"

As soon as Ileana dropped the good news, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Congratulations, what a lovely name." Another commented, "Congratulations Ileana, so beautiful." "Welcome to the world baby," wrote another one." "Congratulations #Ileana on the arrival of your baby boy!" commented a fourth fan. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis along with congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, on April 18, Ileana D'Cruz made an announcement of her pregnancy through a heartwarming black-and-white photo. The image featured a onesie and a personalized pendant with the word 'Mama' engraved on it and ignited excitement and anticipation among her followers.

