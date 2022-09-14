Ileana D'Cruz recalls the time she first met Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra as Barfi turns 10

Ileana D’Cruz has never failed to impress her audience- be it her successful South films or performances in Hindi movies. She made it to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barfi, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The movie was released on 14 September 2012, with highly positive reviews from critics, and was a major commercial success, worldwide. The actress portrayed the character of Shruti Ghosh and her performance was well received by the audience.

Today the film has completed 10 years of its release and on this occasion, Ileana interacted with Indian Express and said that Barfi was a turning point in her career. “Barfi had so much soul in it, that it was really hard to turn it down. It was a film I knew somewhere that I would never get again. Even though I had reservations on how my role would turn out, I just could not say no," the actress said.