Ileana D'Cruz recalls the time she first met Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra as Barfi turns 10
Ileana D'Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's directorial 'Barfi.'
Ileana D’Cruz has never failed to impress her audience- be it her successful South films or performances in Hindi movies. She made it to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barfi, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The movie was released on 14 September 2012, with highly positive reviews from critics, and was a major commercial success, worldwide. The actress portrayed the character of Shruti Ghosh and her performance was well received by the audience.
Today the film has completed 10 years of its release and on this occasion, Ileana interacted with Indian Express and said that Barfi was a turning point in her career. “Barfi had so much soul in it, that it was really hard to turn it down. It was a film I knew somewhere that I would never get again. Even though I had reservations on how my role would turn out, I just could not say no," the actress said.
Recalling her first meeting with Ranbir, she said that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was really sweet and incredibly friendly. She said that she was shy and nervous and did not know what to expect. "I thought this guy is a superstar and he is really cool and I instantly knew that it would be easy working with him. He is one of the best co-stars I have ever had," Ileana added. Further, talking about her first interaction with Priyanka, Ileana said that PC came to her vanity van and said hi. "It was really sweet and unbelievably chill and lovely," she said.
Talking about her character, Ileana said that Anurag there are so many layers to Shruti, that she does not think there is any other role that could compare with that one. The actress revealed that it is one film that she genuinely gave her heart to.
