Ileana D'Cruz reveals she was body shamed by ‘random people’ at 12: It’s a deeply ingrained scar

In an interview, Ileana D'Cruz opened up about her struggle with body-shaming when she was just a child. Check out the details.

Ileana D'Cruz, who was recently seen in Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull next to Abhishek Bachchan, has been vocal about being body-shamed in countless interviews in the past. Now, the actress recalled a shocking memory from her childhood in a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble. Speaking about her journey, the Main Tera Hero actress stated that at the age of 12, she was subject to body-shaming. She revealed that "random people" used to comment on her body when she was only a child.

In an interview with the outlet, Ileana called the incident a “deeply ingrained scar,” and further added the kind of derogatory comments people made to her when she was younger. “People are passing comments about your body and saying, 'Oh My God, why is your butt so big?' And I am like, 'What do you mean?'..." she added. The star also confessed that the hurtful remarks are something she’s been carrying for many years. “It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn't matter,” she stated.

Ileana D'Cruz battled body dysmorphia and depression in the initial days of her career. In 2017, the actress opened up about her struggle in an interview with IANS. The actress told the outlet that she used to feel low but wasn’t aware that it was depression and Body Dysmorphic Disorder until she received help. The star admitted to having “suicidal thoughts” and added that self-acceptance played a huge role in helping her fight depression.

