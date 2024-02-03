Ileana D'Cruz REVEALS why she named her son Koa: 'I was sure it would be a girl'

Ileana D'Cruz has a strong social media presence where she often shares her pictures and thoughts with her fans. The Barfi actress also shared her pregnancy journey on the internet and glimpses of her son Koa Phoenix. Recently in an interview, the actress spoke about the story behind her son's name and how she was sure she would give birth to a girl child.

Ileana D'Cruz on Koa Phoenix

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress said that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child. She said: "I was convinced that I would have a girl. So, all I had were baby girl names and I didn't think about a single name for a boy. I wondered whether I should keep a few names ready as a backup, but then, I was sure it would be a girl."

She also revealed the story behind her son's name and said that she wanted to give him a unique name. “I wanted to name my baby something unusual because I have a unique name, too. Koa somehow stood out. I spoke to Mike (Michael) about it, and even he found it cute. Phoenix is a name that's been in my mind for a while. Also, the line 'Rising from the ashes like a phoenix' is inspiring. In fact, I got a tattoo of a phoenix in 2018, which had a deep meaning for me. Mike loved the name and I hope Koa likes it too when he grows up", she added.

Ileana D'Cruz says her son Koa is responsible for giving her raccoon eyes

Last week, Ileana shared a selfie, showcasing her sans makeup face. In the caption, she stated that her son is the reason behind her raccoon eyes.

She also provided a glimpse of her baby being jumpy and energetic. The caption read: “Behind every mama trying to take a flattering, no-makeup selfie that tries not to show her sleepless-night-raccoon-eyes is a jumpy little munchkin who’s responsible for said raccoon eyes. But also for bringing her more joy than she could ever imagine possible- and a bruised arm. (laughing emoji).”

Ileana welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1, 2023. She revealed his face and name via social media. The actress currently lives in the United States with her boyfriend Michael Dolan. It is still not confirmed if the duo is married or not.

Workwise, she was last seen in the 2021 biographical drama film The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. The film is slated to release theatrically on March 29, 2024.

