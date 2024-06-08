Ileana D’Cruz shares first full glimpse of son Koa from their beach vacay and we have got our dose of cuteness: WATCH

Ileana D’Cruz is in one of the happiest phases of her life. The actress who has been away from the limelight has been enjoying her time with her son Koa. She often keeps sharing his snaps and makes our hearts melt.

Well, the actress had shared Kia’s picture right when he was born. But after that, we have never really seen a proper picture of the boy. But now, for the first time, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actress has shared an adorable video from their vacation wherein we get to see Koa in action.

Ileana D’Cruz vacays with her son Koa

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana D’Cruz shared a video featuring her son Koa. This video is proof that he is a water baby. It begins with a super cute selfie of the mother-son duo. Both of them are wearing their beach hats as they pose for the picture. Then comes a picture of Koa’s feet immersed in sand.

Then there are several snaps of him enjoying his pool time. He can be seen smiling and having a really good time with his mother. These clicks are followed by some snaps of the cutie sleeping peacefully on his mom’s laptop. Well, we bet you are not able to take your eyes off this cute bundle of joy right? Sharing this video, Ileana wrote, “Life lately”.

Check it out: