Ileana D’Cruz shares FIRST PIC with beau, writes appreciation post for him: This lovely man has been my rock

Ileana D’Cruz is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her life. She is pregnant and has been sharing her beautiful pregnancy moments with her fans on social media. She took all her fans by a pleasant surprise earlier this year after she announced her first pregnancy without disclosing the name of her baby’s father. Recently, she was on her babymoon and for the first time shared a picture with her mystery man without revealing the face but flaunted their rings and sparked engagement rings. Today, yet again she shared a blurry picture with her beau and wrote quite an emotional post for him.

Ileana D’Cruz shares picture with her beau

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana D’Cruz shared a blurry monochrome picture of her with her beau. Although not much is visible in the picture but you can see the silhouette of the couple in an intimate pose. The emotional post that accompanied the picture has our hearts. She wrote, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless.”

Ileana D’Cruz further praised her beau and wrote, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.

