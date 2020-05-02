Ileana D'Cruz shares a glimpse of her new hair cut during the lockdown
She took to Instagram Story and shared a photograph of herself where she can be seen flaunting her newly-cropped tresses.
"So I cut my hair," Ileana wrote.
In another picture, the actress can be seen smiling at the camera.
"Not too bad considering the last time I did something I like this was when I was about 7 and on my dolls. #quarantinelife."
Recently, Ileana declared that she does not sit like a lady, along with a snapshot where she is seen sitting in a car. She sits in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out.
"Them: sit like a lady. Me: (funny emoji)," Ileana captioned.
On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.
