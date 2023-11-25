Ileana D'Cruz shares her first reaction to pregnancy, calls it 'surreal' holding baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has been elated since welcoming her first child, a baby boy, on August 1 this year. Shortly after his birth, she took to social media to introduce him, revealing his name as Koa Phoenix Dolan. In a recent online interaction with fans, Ileana shared her initial reaction upon learning about her pregnancy and expressed the overwhelming emotions she experiences while holding her little one in her arms.

Ileana D’Cruz opens up about her emotions upon discovering her pregnancy

Engaging in an Instagram Q&A session on November 24th, Ileana D’Cruz was queried by a follower about her initial reaction to pregnancy and how it feels now. Sharing a picture of her pregnancy test strip with two red lines, she conveyed the overwhelming and dreamlike sentiments linked to discovering her pregnancy and the sheer joy of embracing her child. Ileana expressed, "Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant, and it was the most surreal, unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big, cloudy dream."

Take a look:

In response to another follower's question about her emotions when she first saw her baby and whether her mother was with her at that moment, Ileana shared a poignant picture. The photo captured her on a hospital bed with her mother by her side. She conveyed, "My mama has been with me right through the entire process of my pregnancy and delivery and motherhood. I'm honestly so blessed to have her. Nothing really prepares you for the first time you see your baby. It was just so overwhelming and beautiful."

In response to someone inquiring about how she manages single parenting, the Baadshaho actress shared a lovely picture with her partner Michael Dolan, emphasizing, "I'm not." When another user questioned about her return to movies, Ileana conveyed, "Right now my entire focus is on my baby, but I hope to be back as soon as I can."

Ileana D’Cruz's work front

Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, a film that also featured Abhishek Bachchan. Produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie marked her notable appearance. Her upcoming project is alongside Randeep Hooda in Unfair and Lovely.

ALSO READ: ‘Nothing prepares you for the pain…’: New mom Ileana D'Cruz appears worried in new pic with baby Koa