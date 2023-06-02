Ileana D’cruz shares her idea of romance with her boyfriend on babymoon; Don't miss their ring

Ileana D’Cruz took all her fans by a pleasant surprise earlier this year after she announced her pregnancy news. In April this year, she dropped several adorable pictures and broke this big news, and took the internet by storm. Well, since then she has been giving us all a glimpse of her baby bump, her cravings etc. Today morning she shared a couple of pictures from her babymoon without disclosing the location and it is pure bliss. But what caught out attention is the fact that she is on her babymoon with her Mr special is grabbing even more limelight.

Ileana D’cruz shares first photos with boyfriend

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana D’Cruz shared a couple of pictures from her babymoon. In the first picture that the actress posted, we can see the view of a gorgeous-looking beach. Then she shared a picture of her drink glass. In the third picture, we can see her hand resting on her boyfriend’s hand. If you observe carefully, you will see rings on both their ring fingers which hint at their possible engagement. Sharing this picture the actress wrote, “My idea of romance clearly can’t let him eat in peace”. Well, this is the first time that Ileana has shared a picture of her boyfriend after the pregnancy announcement. This picture will only raise speculations as to whose hand is that.

Check it out:

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy announcement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana shared a black and white picture of a baby onesie in April and broke the news of her pregnancy. On the onesie was written ‘and so the adventure begins.’ Sharing this picture, Ileana wrote, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” This news took everyone by a pleasant surprise and the comments section was filled by her fans and friends from the industry pouring and love for her.

