Ileana D'Cruz shares a hilarious post but her caption wins the internet; Check it out

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Urvashi Rautela. Ileana is quite active on social media. The actress keeps updating her fans about the titbit of her life. Last year, Ileana had set the internet on fire with her stunning monochrome pictures. From posting her bikini pictures to her promotional looks, the Raid actress knows how to entertain her fans. But more than her posts, Ileana's captions are the ones that catch more attention.

Ileana has a great sense of humour and surely knows what kind of captions do the audience love to read. Recently, Ileana shared some BTS pictures and boomerang videos on her Instagram account. The actress is donning a black coloured lehenga. Sharing different kinds of faces and gestures, Ileana wrote, " Can I ever keep a straight face? Pic 1: No. Pic 2: uh uh. Pic 3: f—k no haha Pic 4: never mind." Ileana has herself answered the question picture wise for her fans.

Fans have been showering hearts on Ileana's post. On the work front, Ileana will be seen in The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Lekha Prajapati. It is produced by , Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The Big Bull is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. On New Year, Ajay Devgn shared the poster of the film.

