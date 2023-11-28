Ileana D’Cruz shares ‘mom hacks’ for flattering photo and it’s all things hilarious; see PIC

After proving her mettle as a skilled actress, Ileana D'Cruz moved to a new phase and embraced motherhood with love and commitment. The actress has been giving glimpses of her life as a new mommy and sharing some tips and tricks too. A while ago, she shared a ‘mom hack’ that helps her get a more flattering picture. Read on!

Ileana D’Cruz shares ‘mom hack’ to get a flattering photo

Childbirth is not a walk in the park and actress Ileana D'Cruz has been keeping it real on her social media. From sharing pictures from her first day out with baby Koa Phoenix Dolan to giving a peek into her first day of work post-delivery, she has been updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life.

A while ago, the Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actress posted a selfie in which she looked gorgeous. People were also quick to spot that glow on the mom’s face. However, in the captions, she shared a funny ‘mom hack’ that she swears by to get a more flattering picture and effortlessly cover up baby spit up without anyone noticing. She penned, “Used to adjust my hair for a more flattering photo before, now I do it to mainly cover up the baby spit up. #momhacks”

Earlier this year, the Happy Ending actress took to social media and announced the arrival of her first child, a baby boy she named Koa Phoenix Dolan. With the monochrome picture of the newborn, she unveiled his name and revealed that he was born on August 1, 2023. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”

Ileana D’Cruz’s work front

Ileana D’Cruz has worked in multiple movies across languages. Some of her notable projects in the Hindi film industry include Barfi, Rustom, Raid, and Pagalpanti. She was last seen with Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull which has been co-produced by actor Ajay Devgn. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming project titled Unfair and Lovely which also stars Randeep Hooda.

