Ileana D'cruz shares PICS featuring Priyanka Chopra & Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Barfi’ turns 9: Eternally Special

Though Ileana has starred in many Bollywood films, the movie ‘Barfi’ remains close to her heart. Actress Ileana D’ Cruz recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her film, as it clocked 9 years today. To note, this movie was Ileana’s Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu. Sharing a bunch of happy moments from the sets with Jonas and , the actress wrote, “Eternally special #Barfi”. In the pictures, the actors were seen striking poses at various shoot locations. The black and white photos have surely taken fans on a trip back to the golden time.

‘Barfi’ was written and directed by Anurag Basu. It was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film was set in 1970. The interesting film revolved around the character of Murphy (Barfi), a deaf-mute boy from Darjeeling, and his relationships with two women, Shruti and Jhilmil (who is autistic). Barfi did not just win awards and accolades at home but impressed international audiences as well. Ranbir, Ileana and Priyanka’s film was also India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film nomination for the 85th Academy Awards. While the film clinched Filmfare Awards in 7 categories, it also was a huge blockbuster success.

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen alongside sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in ‘The Big Bull’ where she essayed the role of a journalist. The film revolves around the story of Hemant Shah (Abhishek Bachchan) who is a stockbroker. The story is loosely based on the life of Harshad Mehta. It is directed by Kookie Gulati. The film was slated for an OTT release. She will next be seen in ‘Unfair and Lovely’ alongside Randeep Hooda.