Ileana D’Cruz shares PICS of fun-filled Monday with baby Koa Phoenix Dolan

After getting hitched to Michael Dolan in May 2023, actress Ileana D’Cruz welcomed a baby boy named Koa Phoenix Dolan into the world and it seems like Koa has surely brightened up the marital bliss of the lovebirds even more. Ileana often keeps showing her fans glimpses of her little bundle of joy and has done the same once again, as she shared photographs of baby Koa while he relished and played on his baby seat.

Ileana D’Cruz and Koa relish a fun-filled Monday

Baby Koa entered the world on the 1st of August and needless to say, it did not take much time for him to curate a huge fan base for himself, all owing to his cuteness. Recently, Ileana dropped pictures of herself along with her son, giving glimpses of her bonding time with her son on Monday.

While Koa sat back and relaxed in his baby seat, an ecstatic Ileana sat next to him playing with him and looking at him with love-filled eyes. It can be safe to say that the duo’s pictures are here to snatch the Monday blues of fans.

Fans go gaga over Ileana’s endearing pictures with son

After the actress dropped the photographs, fans couldn’t contain their contentment as a heap of reactions followed the mother-son duo’s pictures. Expressing love, a fan said, “Those tiny fingers, time feet, cute smile especially when babies try to utter a word but can't, just cuteness. The best is when they are fast asleep and smiling. Cherish every moment.”

Another fan poured elatement on seeing Koa and the actress, “Very impressive, you look very beautiful, gorgeous and pretty especially your eyes which reflects your pure soul and now your pure soul is with you, God bless you and your child.”

