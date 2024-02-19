Ileana D’Cruz stuns in black bikini as she flaunts her 4-month baby bump in THROWBACK PIC

Ileana D’Cruz has been melting our hearts with adorable pictures of her son Koa. She has been basking in the joy of motherhood and blessing our feeds with constant updates about her life and baby Koa’s activities. Well, it is generally said that women tend to miss their pregnancy phase after delivering their child and it seems to be the case in Ileana’s case. The actress shared a picture of her from last February flaunting her 4-month baby bump and we bet fans are going to love it.

Ileana D’Cruz shares mirror selfie flaunting baby bump

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ileana D’Cruz shared a mirror selfie. In the picture, we can see her looking stunning in a black bikini. She has her hair tied in a bun as she smiles and looks into the camera while striking a pose. With one hand the actress holds her phone and while with the other one, she holds her bump. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, ‘A year ago, About 4 months pregnant’ with a red heart emoji.

Check out the picture:

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates Valentine's Day with Michael Dolan

Recently, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into the intimate Valentine’s Day celebration with partner Michael Dolan. In the picture, we could see the adorable couple twinning in black attires. The Barfi actress could be seen wearing a black gown, and black heels and looked perfect with her hair let down. Michael on the other hand looked dapper in a suit. He held his lady love from behind in a hug and what followed was the brightest smile on both their faces.

Sharing this picture, Ileana wrote, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine.’

Check it out:

Ileana D’Cruz’s work front

Ileana is all set for her upcoming Bollywood film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Along with Ileana, this film will also star Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The first look of this film is out and it is all set to hit the theatres on 29 March.

