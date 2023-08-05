Ileana D’Cruz welcomes a baby boy; New mom drops FIRST picture and reveals his unique name

Ileana D'Cruz, the popular actress announced her pregnancy a few months back, leaving her fans surprised. Post the announcement, she has been sharing all little updates on her pregnancy with her fans and followers, constantly. On August 5, Saturday, Ileana D'cruz took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely post, confirming that she and her longtime partner are now proud parents. The much-in-love couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 1, Tuesday.

Ileana D’Cruz drops baby's FIRST picture and reveals his unique name

The Barfi actress, who is all excited about the new phase in her life, took to her Instagram handle and dropped the first picture of her little son. In her post, Ileana D'Cruz also revealed her baby's unique name, leaving her fans all excited. The proud parents have named their firstborn, Koa Phoenix Dolan. In the adorable monochrome picture, the little boy is seen enjoying a deep sleep. "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world... Heart is beyond full...," Ileana captioned her post.

Check out Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post, below:

Celebs congratulate new mom Ileana

The popular actress's close friends and colleagues from the film industry congratulated the new parents on the arrival of their baby boy, by dropping lovely comments on her Instagram post. "Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!!," wrote Nargis Fakhri. "Leo boy," she further added. "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys... God bless your lil boy" reads Sophie Chaudhary's comment. "Congratulations," wrote famous celeb photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Athiya Shetty dropped a red heart emoji, showering love on the new parents and their baby boy. "Heartiest Congrats! What a lovely name!" commented Karanvir Sharma.

About Ileana D'Cruz's partner

As you may know, the Rustom actress has been in a steady relationship with a mystery man for a very long time. Even though the couple always kept their romance under wraps, Ileana D'Cruz finally began to drop hints about her partner after she announced her pregnancy. She took to her social media handles and gave him a major shoutout, for being her pillar of strength throughout the pregnancy, recently.

