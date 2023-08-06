Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy: Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs shower love

On August 5, Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz took to social media and announced the arrival of her baby boy. She shared the first picture of her son and revealed that the little bundle of joy was born on August 1. Along with the first picture, Ileana revealed his name. The actress has named him, Koa Pheonix Dolan. Soon after she shared the good news, her fans and friends from the industry congratulated her.

Ileana D'Cruz announces the arrival of her baby boy

The new mommy took to Instagram and dropped a monochrome picture of her munchkin. In the picture, Koa was seen adorably sleeping. The text on the picture read, "Introducing Koa Pheonix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023." Along with the picture, she penned a beautiful note expressing joy and happiness. Her post read, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Have a look:

Ileana's Mubarakan co-star and BFF Athiya Shetty shared her post on her Instagram story and wrote, "I couldn't be happier for my beautiful @ileana_official.. Congratulations and so much love to mama and baby Koa." Arjun Kapoor and Huma Qureshi dropped several red heart emojis. Malaika Arora wrote, "congratulations !!!" Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!! Leo boy." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Omg congratulations Ileana! So happy for you guys. God bless your lil boy."

Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Ileana in Main Tera Hero, took to his Instagram story and wished the actress. He wrote, "Congratulations illy such beautiful news. Wish u and baby best of health."

Meanwhile, after Ileana announced the good news, the details about her boyfriend started doing the rounds. DNA reported that her partner's name is Michael Dolan and the duo got married on May 13, this year. Reportedly, they have been together since last year. The actress is yet to officially announce her wedding. Days before she delivered their baby, Ileana shared the first picture with her mystery man. The new parents stepped out for a cozy date night.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Next, she will be seen in Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

