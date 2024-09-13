Ileana D’Cruz's romantic birthday wish for Michael Dolan is proof she has a partner she can always lean on: ‘You make everything better...'

Ileana D'Cruz is quite active on social media. She often shares glimpses of her husband Michael Dolan and son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, with her fans and followers. Recently, the Barfi actress dropped the most adorable birthday wish for her ‘babycakes.’

Today, on September 13, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories and posted an adorable birthday wish for her husband, Michael Dolan. The first photo was a monochrome snap in which the couple was seen posing for a sweet selfie while sitting in the car. In the snap, we can see Ileana resting her head on her husband’s shoulder while her husband leaned on her. "Happy birthday babycakes" followed by sparkle emoji read the caption alongside the post.

The following story was a small video clip of the duo enjoying their time beside the pool. In the video, we can see Ileana’s husband in the pool sporting goofy and quirky poses while she recorded him. "You make everything better (accompanied by a red heart and sparkle emoji) I love you (accompanied by smiling and red-heart emojis)" She also added Johnny Stimson’s Honeymoon song in the background.

Take a look

Notably, Ileana has always remained tight-lipped about her private life. However, in an interview with India Today earlier this year, she had talked about her beau extensively. Upon being asked how he has been a great support to her, the actress got emotional. Confirming her marriage to Michael, she stated, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think, because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that you know trumps that the next day."

Ileana and Michael welcomed their first child, a baby boy on August 1, 2023, whom they named Koa Pheonix Dolan.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. Helmed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in key roles. Backed by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the film was released in April and is now available for watching on Disney+Hotstar.

