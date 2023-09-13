‘I’ll do more movies…’: Shah Rukh Khan's promise as Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt watch Jawan on date night

The excitement for Jawan isn't just confined to fans and the general audience; it has also taken the film industry by storm. The movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has left a lasting impression with its breathtaking action sequences, stellar performances, impactful music, and memorable dialogues. It has even inspired Bollywood couples to venture out on movie dates.

Soni Razdan and her husband, Mahesh Bhatt, recently enjoyed a movie night together, a rare occurrence as mentioned by Soni. After watching the film, she congratulated the team through her review. In response, King Khan graciously acknowledged her and promised to continue making more films so that the couple could relish more movie dates in the future.

Shah Rukh Khan promises Soni Razdan-Mahesh Bhatt to make more movies after Jawan

On Monday, September 11, Alia Bhatt’s parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan made a trip to the theaters to watch the film Jawan. Soni took to X (Twitter) to share her thoughts, stating, “It took @iamsrk and #Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don’t know how many years ! And what a fabulous film - mind is blown is happy @Atlee_dir wow Sir. Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round.”

Today, Shah Rukh Khan responded to the veteran stars with gratitude and humor, saying, “Thank u ma’am!!! My regards to sir as well…. Now I’ll do more movies soon so u guys can go on such dates more often. Ha ha… love u.” Have a look:

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt’s review of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to paparazzi

Earlier, when the couple was spotted by paparazzi after leaving the theaters, Soni Razdan expressed her enthusiasm for the film by describing it as "fab." When asked to choose between SRK's characters, she mentioned, "Both, but the father was too good." Mahesh Bhatt added a humorous touch to the conversation by saying, "Waisi hi lagi jaise pure Hindustan ko puri duniya ko lag rahi hai."

Jawan, directed by Atlee and featuring a talented ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Eijaz Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, and others in supporting roles, had its theatrical release on September 7.

