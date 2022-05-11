'I'll even sweep & clean': Kartik Aaryan recalls a crazy female fan who stalked his mother on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead, and is scheduled for release on 20 May 2022. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is considered one of the most popular actors in today's age who has massive popularity. Speaking of which, recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recalled his 'craziest fan' experience.

Kartik appeared in popular comedian Tanmay Bhatt's recent video and revealed that once a female fan stalked his mother on social media. He said, “Ek recently hua tha, usne mujhe nahi, meri mmmmy ko stalk karna chalu kar diya ek ladki ne aur unko insta ID mein message bhejne lagi thi, ‘mujhe aapki bhau banna hai, main aapke ghar pe jhadu pocha bhi laga lungi’."

The actor has had his share of intense fan encounters. Recently, Kartik was in Delhi to promote the title track Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, during which, a female fan broke down into tears after meeting him, and soon after, the actor hugged her and was heard saying, "Don't cry."

On the work front, apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen next in Freddy with Alaya F, which will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Next, he also has the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, the Luka Chuppi actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyanarayan Ki Katha and he is also all set to collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer.

