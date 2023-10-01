'I'm 21...': Twinkle Khanna reveals incident when she realized son Aarav grew up; recalls advice by Akshay Kumar

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed her relationship with her eldest child, son Aarav, in her new column. She also spoke about a recent incident that made her realize that her son has grown up and indeed has the right to privacy. Twinkle also shared advice she received at that time from her husband-actor Akshay Kumar and mother-actress Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle Khanna reveals incident when she realized son Aarav grew up

In her Sunday Column for The Times of India, Twinkle Khanna penned about contacting her health insurance agent and asking her how often her two children Aarav (21) and Nitara (11) visited the doctor. The agent informed her that he could share Nitara's details as she is a minor but not Aarav's as he is now an adult with the right to privacy. However, Twinkle became offended as she did not take it well and called her son to share her account password with her.

Revealing her son's curt reply, Twinkle shared, “Mom, I have used only four visits in the entire year, and you know that because you insisted on coming with me for all of them! While I am happy to answer all your questions, I am not giving you my password. I am 21, not 12; I can handle my own things.”

Twinkle recalled discussing the incident with her husband-actor Akshay Kumar. Revealing what the OMG 2 actor said, Khanna shared, “What are you moaning about the empty nest when our daughter is still here, and you seem to always be busy working anyway."

Her mother and actress Dimple Kapadia also gave her advice. A conversation with her mom made her realize that Aarav is doing to her what she has always done to her mother so the author decided to try to be a friend to her son.

Meanwhile, Twinkle is a well-known author who has written best-selling books like Mrs. Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas are Forgiving.

