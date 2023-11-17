‘I’m actually 183 cms’: Arjun Kapoor reacts after being accused of faking height next to David Beckham

David Beckham is currently enjoying his time in India. After watching the Indian cricket team perform amazingly well at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, the football legend attended Sonam Kapoor’s star-studded party.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also arrived at the event and later shared a pic with David. However, the actor was accused of faking his height while posing with the football star. Now, Kapoor has reacted to the accusations.

Arjun Kapoor responds on being accused of faking height with David Beckham

Arjun Kapoor took to social media and posted a couple of pictures from the party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for David Beckham. In one of the pictures, the Gunday actor posed next to him. While they looked dapper together, a couple of people online accused him of faking his height and looking taller than the footballer.

Tagging Kapoor, a meme page asked him to share how that was possible. The actor took a moment to clear the air. The Half Girlfriend actor reacted to the page and wrote, “I’m actually 183 cms, that’s slightly over 6 feet so let’s not believe everything that we read.”

Take a look:

After Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan hosts a gala for David Beckham

Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, hosted a star-studded event for international sensation David Beckham in Mumbai. The event saw a host of Bollywood stars and famous Indian personalities gathered in one room. Later, several celebs, including Arjun Kapoor, posted pics with Beckham from the happening night.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has invited David to his house, Mannat, in Mumbai for a soiree. The football star has already arrived with his entourage. Many other B-town stars are also expected to grace the event.

Arjun Kapoor’s work front

Arjun Kapoor started his association with the industry by being an assistant director for Kal Ho Naa Ho. His acting career kickstarted in 2012 with the romantic drama Ishaqzaade, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. In his career spanning more than a decade, he has been part of many hit films like 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Ek Villain Returns, and others. This year, we saw him in Kuttey and The Lady Killer. Kapoor is currently filming for Meri Patni Ka Remake.

